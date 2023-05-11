At last, an end to COVID-19 emergency in South Korea

A testing clinic in Seoul appears empty on Thursday afternoon. On this day the South Korean government announced the country was exiting COVID-19 national emergency. (Yonhap)

COVID-19 will no longer be classified at the highest degree of emergency in South Korea from June, three years and four months after its designation as such.

President Yoon Suk Yeol convened a meeting of Cabinet members in charge of the COVID-19 response on Thursday and announced the country would be exiting the state of national emergency.

“Today the government COVID-19 response headquarters decided to downgrade COVID-19’s status as an emergency. It is a delight that South Koreans will be able to get back to normal life,” he said.

Yoon began the announcement by saluting health care workers, some of whom sat at the meeting.

“To get to this day our health care workers have been on the front lines of the pandemic, working under immense pressure. You have shown incredible dedication. On behalf of the South Korean people, I thank you,” he said.

He also thanked scientists for their work in developing vaccines and treatments and the people for complying with COVID-19 rules.

The president added that the government will not stop preparing for a possible next pandemic, cooperating more closely with other countries and investing in domestic vaccine development capabilities.

Speaking at a briefing held the same day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, chief Jee Young-mee said that although COVID-19 “isn’t over,” the forthcoming changes will mark “the beginning of treating it like other respiratory diseases.”

“COVID-19 is still a pandemic, but now it is being managed on an everyday response basis,” she said.

Not all rules are being lifted, however, Masking will continue to be required at all hospitals with beds. For at-risk groups, testing and treatment costs will remain covered.

Other key changes include PCR testing not being recommended any more to people traveling to South Korea. Isolation for patients from the day of diagnosis will be recommended and not mandated, and the period cut to five days from the current seven.

Thursday’s announcement follows the World Health Organization declaring an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare said that the WHO declaration, although an important consideration, was only one of the many factors that were examined in shifting the country’s response. The decision to lift the emergency status was reached by consensus of government health officials and a committee of outside experts, the ministry explained.

The last large wave of COVID-19 in the country was in the summer last year, with the daily case count peaking at 150,184 on Aug. 23, 2022. For the past two weeks, an average of 15,948 cases were confirmed per day.

Since identifying its first case on Jan. 20, 2020, South Korea has counted a total of 31,351,686 cases and 34,583 deaths, as of Thursday. Out of the eligible population aged 5 and up, 86 percent are fully vaccinated with a primary series. Among adults aged 18 and up, the full vaccination rate stands at 96 percent.