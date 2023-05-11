 Back To Top
Entertainment

Kai of EXO begins national service

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 11, 2023 - 11:36       Updated : May 11, 2023 - 11:36
Kai of EXO (SM Entertainment)
Kai of EXO began his mandatory military service today, according to SM Entertainment.

He is to serve as an alternative social worker after receiving basic military training at a boot camp.

He is the seventh member of the group to enlist after Xiumin, D.O. Suho, Chen, Baekhyun and Chanyeol.

The specific time and place of his admission have not been revealed.

“We respect Kai’s decision to go as quietly as possible, so we will not share the time and place of his military admission. There is no official event prepared for today, so we ask for the cooperation of Kai’s fans,” said SM Entertainment.

Kai’s enlistment came abruptly amid EXO's preparation for its first full-unit comeback after five years this year with Baekhyun's return from the military.

“I had prepared a lot for the comeback as EXO, and it's upsetting that I cannot be a part of it. My thoughts are always focused on you guys (fans). Please look forward to how I’ll be back in less than two years, as I will be ready for it,” Kai told his fans during a fan meeting in Seoul on Tuesday.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
