Uzbek worker dies after falling into hot water tank at pipe factory

An Uzbekistan national working at a factory in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province died from injuries sustained from falling into a tank filled with 67-degree hot water while on duty.

The deceased, a man in his 20s, was operating the temperature control panel of the hot water tank used in metal pipe production when he slipped and fell into the 1.5-meter-deep, 1.5-meter-wide, 7-meter-long tank, said the Yangsan Police on Wednesday.

His demise comes nine days after getting treatment for his severely burnt body.

The police are investigating whether safety protocols were in place.

"Based on the fact that there were no safety bars installed around the hot water tank, an investigation into whether the company representative and others were properly following safety procedures is in progress," said the authority.

Since the company has less than 50 full-time workers, the case is not covered under the provisions of the Fatal Accident Punishment Act, which punishes business owners or managers under whose responsibility casualties have occurred due to violations of their duties to take safety and health measures while operating businesses.