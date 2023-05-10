 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Entertainment

In Papaioannou's 'Ink,' duet turns into duel in flooded universe

By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : May 10, 2023 - 17:40       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 17:42
A scene from Dimitris Papaioannou's
A scene from Dimitris Papaioannou's "Ink" (Courtesy of Julian Mommert)

Greek contemporary theater director Dimitris Papaioannou is scheduled to premiere his latest project “Ink” in Asia at the National Theater of Korea’s Daloreum Theater from Friday to Sunday.

Premiered at the Torinodanza Festival in Italy in September 2020, "Ink," a two-person performance, embarked on a world tour in January with some modifications and enhancements, and new music by Greek composer Kornilios Selamsis.

Papaioannou, who describes the performance as one about a hunter, a father and human desires, will take part in the shows on Friday and Saturday as the “dressed man” while German dancer Suka Horn will perform as the “nude man.”

Recognized for his monumental directing of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2004 Athens Olympics, the award-winning and critically acclaimed director is also a choreographer and visual artist who has explored innovative approaches to theater for some 30 years.

Dimitris Papaioannou at the National Theater of Korea (Courtesy of Julian Mommert)
Dimitris Papaioannou at the National Theater of Korea (Courtesy of Julian Mommert)

Introducing his work as somewhere “between theater, dance and performing arts,” Papaioannou said he did not start with any preset narratives, and only began shaping the story during a rehearsal.

“I only knew I wanted to do something with myself and Suka,” he said during a press conference held at NTOK on Tuesday.

“And I knew I would like to try this jet of water (that I have been experimenting with for my previous shows) … We entered the studio and started playing with no narratives or story in mind, without knowing what we were going to do.”

The performance begins on a stage with rivulets of water coming down like rain. In the dark, flooded universe, a guardian tries to maintain order but his equilibrium is interrupted by a visitor. The duo slides into a duel, or perhaps a game of hide-and-seek, in a nightmarish atmosphere. The precarious tension is expressed through symbolic scenes that allude to myths, paintings and movies.

A scene from Dimitris Papaioannou's
A scene from Dimitris Papaioannou's "Ink" (Courtesy of Julian Mommert)
A scene from Dimitris Papaioannou's
A scene from Dimitris Papaioannou's "Ink" (Courtesy of Julian Mommert)

“(Using water) came naturally to me. … I like the way that it dissolves and transforms everything that is on stage with its presence,” said Papaioannou.

“I found that wet clothes reflect light as plastic does. … I also discovered that you hold water on a round plastic bowl and release it, the way that it comes out resembles the shape of our galaxies. These types of things interest me very much.”

But Papaioannou was careful not to judge or analyze his own work.

“My work is to do and it is other people’s work to analyze what I do,” he said.

“I believe it’s better for the audience not to be afraid of not understanding. … Why should we definitely know what we are about to understand in a performing art?”



By Hwang Dong-hee (hwangdh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114