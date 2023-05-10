 Back To Top
Finance

Mirae Asset Securities becomes trading member of Singapore Exchange

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : May 10, 2023 - 17:25       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 17:25
Mirae Asset's Center1 building in Seoul (Mirae Asset Securities)
Mirae Asset's Center1 building in Seoul (Mirae Asset Securities)

Mirae Asset Securities announced Wednesday that its Singapore branch has officially become the 28th securities trading member of the Singapore Exchange. It is the first Korean financial investment company to do so.

As a member, Mirae Asset can now trade various financial products within the Singapore Exchange on behalf of its customers. Other notable members include Credit Suisse Securities, Goldman Sachs Futures and HSBC Securities.

“Our trading membership will help us earn trust within the industry as a global investment banking firm,” said Seong Jun-yeop, CEO of Mirae Asset Securities’ Singapore branch.

“We will be able to generate additional revenue through various activities such as market creation, acquisition, and consultation services.”

The Singapore Exchange – more commonly referred to as SGX – is a stock market with 705 listed companies and a total market value of $700 billion as of December last year.

Mirae Asset Securities has recorded both qualitative and quantitative growth since founder and Global Strategy Officer Park Hyeon-joo started leading the firm into entering overseas markets. It is consistently solidifying its status as a global investment banking firm through efforts such as acquiring overseas exchange-traded fund management companies.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
