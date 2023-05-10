 Back To Top
KIS
Entertainment

BTS' Jimin features in 'Angel Pt. 1' from 'Fast X' soundtrack

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 10, 2023 - 17:19       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 17:19
Jimin of BTS (Big Hit Music)
Jimin of BTS featured in “Angel Pt. 1,” the original soundtrack of the upcoming movie “Fast X” along with other artists including Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE and Muni Long.

The single will be released on May 18, a day after the movie premieres in South Korea, according to Universal Pictures on Wednesday.

Jimin also starred in the song's music video, scheduled for release on the same day as the single.

Jimin is the first South Korean singer to feature in the soundtracks of the popular “Fast & Furious” series.

“Angel Pt. 1” was composed by American rappers Kodak Black and NLE Choppa.

This is the third time Jimin features in an original soundtrack as he took part in “With You,” the original soundtrack for the tvN drama “Our Blues,” and a sidetrack “Friend” from BTS' album composed by Jimin was used in the Marvel movie “Eternals.”

“Fast X” directed by Louise Leterrier is the 10th film of the “Fast & Furious” series which originally started in 2001.

The film revolves around Dominic Toretto confronting the most lethal opponent his family has ever faced.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
