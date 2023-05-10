Apple Pay available at Starbucks stores

A customer uses an Apple Watch to make a payment through Apple Pay at a fast food outlet in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/Herald)

Starbucks Korea, Korea’s top specialty coffee chain, now accepts Apple Pay, Apple’s mobile payment service, as of Tuesday.

Starbucks Korea is the second retailer under Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group to implement the near-field communication system for Apple Pay following E-mart24, Shinsegae’s local convenience store.

Apple Pay landed in Korea on March 21 with local partner Hyundai Card.

“Ninety-six percent of Starbucks cafes, except for the 40 located inside department stores and outlet stores, are now available for Apple Pay service,” Chung Tae-young, vice chairman and CEO of Hyundai Card and Hyundai Commercial, said via social media on Tuesday. He also expressed gratitude toward Starbucks Korea for their swift decision-making.

According to data released by Hyundai Card, the number of Hyundai Card issuances has increased by 156 percent year-on-year, tallying 355,000 cards, comprising 237,000 credit cards and 118,000 debit cards.

Among new cardholders, 51 percent were in their 20s, followed by 28 percent and 12 percent in their 30s and 40s, respectively. Ninety-one percent said they registered their cards for Apple Pay.