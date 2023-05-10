 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Apple Pay available at Starbucks stores

By No Kyung-min
Published : May 10, 2023 - 16:22       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 16:22
A customer uses an Apple Watch to make a payment through Apple Pay at a fast food outlet in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/Herald)
A customer uses an Apple Watch to make a payment through Apple Pay at a fast food outlet in Seoul. (Lee Sang-sub/Herald)

Starbucks Korea, Korea’s top specialty coffee chain, now accepts Apple Pay, Apple’s mobile payment service, as of Tuesday.

Starbucks Korea is the second retailer under Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group to implement the near-field communication system for Apple Pay following E-mart24, Shinsegae’s local convenience store.

Apple Pay landed in Korea on March 21 with local partner Hyundai Card.

“Ninety-six percent of Starbucks cafes, except for the 40 located inside department stores and outlet stores, are now available for Apple Pay service,” Chung Tae-young, vice chairman and CEO of Hyundai Card and Hyundai Commercial, said via social media on Tuesday. He also expressed gratitude toward Starbucks Korea for their swift decision-making.

According to data released by Hyundai Card, the number of Hyundai Card issuances has increased by 156 percent year-on-year, tallying 355,000 cards, comprising 237,000 credit cards and 118,000 debit cards.

Among new cardholders, 51 percent were in their 20s, followed by 28 percent and 12 percent in their 30s and 40s, respectively. Ninety-one percent said they registered their cards for Apple Pay.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114