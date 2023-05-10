Foreign domestic helpers can be hired in H2

Southeast Asian domestic helpers can be hired in Seoul as early as the second half of this year.

In a bid to raise the country’s record-low birth rates, Seoul City and the Ministry of Employment and Labor are reviewing a pilot project to bring domestic helpers from countries such as the Philippines to help families with childcare and housework.

“Within the first half of this year, we will draw up detailed plans on how to introduce the foreign domestic worker system, including when (it will start) and how many workers will be involved (in the pilot project)," a ministry official said.

The government plans to issue E-9 visas, or non-professional employment visas, to the workers through the addition of domestic help to the list of fields allowed under the employment permit system. The workers can then be hired by families in Korea through certified service providers as early as this fall.

Those on E-9 visas can stay in Korea for three years in principle.

With South Korea’s minimum wage of 9,620 won ($7.27) per hour applied, foreign domestic workers’ hourly pay would be more than 30 percent lower than that of existing domestic helpers in Korea. The average hourly wages for local domestic helpers is around 13,000 won for Chinese nationals of Korean descent and over 15,000 won for Koreans.

Provided that the foreign workers clock in eight hours a day, five days per week, their monthly wage could reach around 1.7 million won.

Foreign domestic helpers are also likely to commute, rather than work as live-in helpers.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has consistently voiced the need for foreign domestic workers to help raise birth rates and keep women from leaving the workforce mid-career, citing how they have been effective in Singapore and Hong Kong.

He wrote late last month on Facebook that he agrees with Nobel laureate and economist Michael Kremer who said South Korea needs an immigration policy, and mentioned Hong Kong and Singapore as examples of countries that have successfully implemented large-scale special visa programs for foreign domestic workers.

“It is now time for our society to build a more tightly knit system to allow people to work and raise children at the same time … There are voices against the (foreign domestic worker) system, but there is no good and evil in the system, we simply need to take the advantages it presents,” he wrote.

A revised bill to exempt foreign domestic workers from the minimum wage law was submitted in March, only to face strong criticism that it was discriminatory.

There are already Southeast Asians unofficially working as domestic helpers in Korea, and some believe that allowing them work legally by applying minimum wage could lead to increased choice for parents with young children.

Others are concerned that the introduction of foreign domestic workers would lead to local domestic helpers losing jobs, and that a monthly wage of 2 million won including holiday pay for commuting helpers is too high to bring about meaningful change in falling birth rates.