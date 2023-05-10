 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM urges IAEA chief to ensure Korea's participation in wastewater safety review

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 10, 2023 - 13:44       Updated : May 10, 2023 - 13:44
Rafael Grossi (second from left, front row), director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, receives South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (right, front row) at the Vienna International Center on Tuesday (Yonhap)
Rafael Grossi (second from left, front row), director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, receives South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (right, front row) at the Vienna International Center on Tuesday (Yonhap)

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, to ensure the country's continued engagement in the safety review of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant’s wastewater before its release, Han's office said in a statement Wednesday.

Han stressed that South Korea's experts and research institutions must be included in IAEA's safety assessment of some 1.3 million metric tons of treated wastewater in Japan before its release by as early as this year. The controversial planned discharge comes 12 years after a massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered three reactor meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in eastern Japan.

Currently, samples of the wastewater diluted with seawater are being monitored by the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety, according to the government.

Han also told Grossi that the IAEA's final approval over Japan's discharge of treated wastewater must be based on a scientific and objective viewpoint and abide by international standards.

Grossi said Tuesday on his Twitter account that the talks revolved around "important exchange on nuclear safety in the (East Asian) region."

South Korea is one of 11 countries to have taken part in the IAEA task force to assess the safety of the nuclear-contaminated water for release.

Han's remarks came a few days after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed on Seoul's dispatch of a group of experts to inspect the safety of the wastewater later in May. The purpose of the inspection is "not to evaluate or certify the safety of treated water," according to a Japan Times news report that quoted Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura as saying on Tuesday.

This was part of the agenda during the talks held between Han and Grossi at the Vienna International Center, where IAEA headquarters is located, during his trip to Austria. The talks also centered around continued monitoring of North Korea's nuclear threats.

Austria was his third stop during his eight-day trip to various European countries. Han attended King Charles III’s coronation Saturday in the United Kingdom before heading to Sweden. Romania is Han's next destination.

Korea established trade ties with Austria in 1892.



By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114