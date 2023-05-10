Seoul shares open lower ahead of US inflation data

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of US inflation data.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 3.34 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,506.72 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.2 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6 percent.

In Seoul, big-cap shares made a mixed start as tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.61 percent and leading chipmaker SK hynix stayed flat.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.49 percent, and LG Chem retreated 0.14 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,324.75 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.85 won from Monday's close. (Yonhap)