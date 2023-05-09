Reinterpretation of 'Chun-hyang' embraces modern style in traditional Korean dance

Dancers rehearse "Chun-hyang" (Jeongdong Theater)

The National Jeongdong Theater of Korea is set to open the season with “Chun-hyang: Bird with Broken Wings.” Initially scheduled for a 2022 premiere, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Chun-hyang” is a modern retelling of the 17th-century Korean folk tale which was orally handed down through the pansori “Chunhyangga.” It tells about the love story between Seong Chun-hyang, the daughter of a retired courtesan, and Yi Mong-ryong, the son of a nobleman. The tale is reconstructed in a first-person narrative from the perspective of 16-year-old Chun-hyang, portraying her as an independent character who confronts power, yearns for freedom and overcomes societal oppression. Choreographer Lee Gyu-un from Jeongdong Theater’s Arts Troupe has teamed up with director Roh Woo-sung, known for directing musicals such as “The Eyes of Dawn” and “Dracula,” to present the timeless love story through a unique combination of Korean traditional dance with Jeongdong Theater’s percussion team. Five traditional percussion players will accompany the dance scenes to create a dynamic and immersive performance.

“The story of Chun-hyang has been loved for a very long time and the power of the storytelling still resonates with today’s audience,” said Roh in an interview with The Korea Herald. “The audience is already familiar with the plot, so we decided to focus more on Chun-hyang’s inner self and how her emotions and will are expressed through gestures and dance movements.” Roh also said the phrase “bird with broken wings” refers to both Chun-hyang and Mong-ryong. “(They) grew up in completely different environments,” said Roh. “But both are victims of society’s confines. Chun-hyang is the daughter of a gisaeng who longs for freedom under the strict social hierarchy. Mong-ryong was born into a wealthy yangban family. But he, too, is bound by rules and cannot do anything unless he passes the state exam,” Roh explained.

According to Roh, the highlight of the performance is the “Four Pyeong of Freedom” scene, where the couple’s love is portrayed through delicate and intimate dance movements. “The dance will be tender yet express powerful emotions. It is ironic that it was only in that small room that the two could truly ‘see’ each other without the shackles of society,” said Roh. Dancers Cho Ha-neul and Jeon Jin-hong, performing as Chun-hyang and Mong-ryong respectively, will dance the duet scene while wearing blindfolds as a symbolic representation of their shackles. Lee and Roh said that they have been discussing how to strike a balance between what is traditional and Korean, and what is modern and contemporary.

