Entertainment

K-pop boy band CIX announces comeback in May

By Hong Yoo
Published : May 9, 2023 - 13:57       Updated : May 9, 2023 - 13:57
CIX's comeback teaser image (C9 Entertainment)
CIX's comeback teaser image (C9 Entertainment)

K-pop boy band CIX is dropping a new album this month.

The upcoming album marks the quintet’s first release since its fifth EP “OK’ Episode 1: OK Not” in August last year.

CIX unveiled its first teaser clip on Tuesday to announce its new release, in which all members are wearing school uniforms and each is expressing a different kind of sadness.

According to the group’s management agency C9 Entertainment, the upcoming album is the second episode of the act’s “OK” series.

Since the release of their first full-length album “OK Prologue: Be OK,” CIX has revolved their albums around its story about youth and named it the “OK” series.

Following the first episode of the “OK” series last summer, eyes are on what the next episode will be about.

The first episode of the series was about looking for the true meaning of love and the group concluded that one must spare no effort to win the heart of someone you love.

With the titular track of its fifth EP, CIX topped local music charts and the iTunes K-pop chart in three different regions.

They had been on their second world tour “Save me, Kill me” during the past months.

The specific date and details of CIX’s comeback in May is yet to be announced.

CIX made its debut in July 2019 with its first EP, “'Hello‘ Chapter 1: Hello, Stranger.”



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
LATEST NEWS
