[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jungkook sets Guinness record with Spotify streams

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS set a Guinness World Record for amassing 1 billion streams on Spotify in the shortest time for a K-pop male solo artist, said the global record authority on Monday. He achieved the feat on the platform in 409 days with three songs: “Stay Alive” from the original soundtrack for the webtoon “7Fates: Chakho,” the Charlie Puth collaboration track “Left and Right” and “Dreamers” from the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. As of last week, his Spotify account logged 70 million followers, reaching the milestone in record time for an Asian solo musician at 436 days. The artist has yet to bring out a solo album, but expectations are high -- especially since a photograph of him with three industry heavyweights -- Bang Si-hyuk, head of Hybe; Scooter Braun, head of Hybe's American arm; and producer Andrew Watt -- was uploaded online last month. aespa sells 1.8m copies of 3rd EP in pre-orders

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

The third EP from aespa sold more than 1.8 million units in pre-orders, according to label SM Entertainment on Monday. It is a record for the quartet, whose previous EP “Girls” logged 1.6 million in pre-orders. This is bested only by Blackpink, which received 2 million pre-orders with its second studio album “Born Pink” last year. “We’re honored that this EP also showed great results,” said the bandmates at a media conference held Monday. The six-track EP was originally due out in February, but was released about 10 months since the second, hindered by the conflict over the management of their label. Meanwhile, the group wrapped up its Japan tour in Nagoya last week, after holding concerts in Tokyo, Osaka and Saitama. It will return to the country in August for encore concerts. Ive heads over to Japan to promote 1st EP

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Ive left for Japan on Monday in advance to the release of its first EP in the country, according to agency Starship Entertainment. It is set to put out EP “Wave” on May 31, but will drop its main track on Tuesday in advance of the full release. The rookie sensation will appear in a number of television shows including “CDTV Live! Live!” on TBS next Monday. Rei, who is from Japan, has suspended activities since last month due to health reasons. The six-member group rolled out its first full-length album “I’ve Ive” in April and won first place in television music chart shows nine times – two with pre-release “Kitsch” and seven with lead track “I Am.” The LP sold more than 1.1 million units in the first week, the third most among albums from a K-pop girl group. It also is the group’s second million-selling album after third single “After Like.” Tri.Be to tour US from next month

(Credit: TR Entertainment)