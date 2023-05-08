Boynextdoor to debut with 3-track single

Hybe's rookie boy band Boynextdoor is set to unveil three songs on its debut single.

KOZ Entertainment, Hybe's affiliate label under which the band will debut, on Monday said Boynextdoor's debut single, "Who!," will consist of three songs: "But I Like You," "One and Only" and "Serenade."

Rapper-producer Zico, who is the CEO of the team's label, took part in producing "One and Only," teaming up with his longtime musical partner, Pop Time. Pop Time is a renowned K-pop producer who has made numerous hits, such as Zico's "Any Song" and "New Thing" and (G) I-dle's "Tomboy."

Pop Time and producer Kako are the main producers of "But I Like You" and "Serenade."

Boynextdoor members Jaehyun, Taesan and Woonhak are also credited as the songwriters of "But I Like You" and "Serenade."

All three songs will come with a music video, with those for "But I Like You" and "One and Only" set for release on May 23 and May 26, respectively. The music video for "Serenade" will be dropped on May 30 with the official album release.

Boynextdoor is the first idol group launched by KOZ Entertainment, an indie label under multilabel company Hybe. Hybe has under its umbrella several big-name labels, including K-pop phenomenon BTS' Big Hit Music, Seventeen's Pledis Entertainment and NewJeans' Ador.

The six-piece act consists of members Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan and Woonhak.

Boynextdoor is set to make its official debut with single "Who!" on May 30.