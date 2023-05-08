 Back To Top
Entertainment

MCND takes stage in Dubai for '2023 K-Travel Week in UAE'

By Choi Ji-won
Published : May 8, 2023 - 16:34       Updated : May 8, 2023 - 16:34
K-pop band MCND performs at a music festival at the
K-pop band MCND performs at a music festival at the "2023 K-Travel Week In UAE" held in Dubai Festival City in UAE on Friday and Saturday. (TOP Media)

K-pop boy band MCND performed in Dubai Festival City, United Arab Emirates, in celebration of "2023 K-Travel Week in UAE," its agency TOP Media said Monday.

According to the agency, MCND was the only K-pop artist to perform at the festival held on Friday and Saturday. The event was organized by South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Korea Tourism Organization to promote South Korean culture and tourism in the Middle East.

Appearing onstage to fans' cheering, MCND kicked off the concert with performances of "#Mood" and "Ice Age," followed by "Top Gang," "Crush," "Not Over," "Spring" and "Play Pungak."

In an effort to connect more deeply with local fans, the K-pop band covered Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred's "LM3ALLEM" and presented an unforgettable night for the audience.

Welcoming the boys to the city, the music video for "#Mood" played on the walls of Dubai Festival City's landmark InterContinental Hotel through the two days of MCND's performance.

K-pop band MCND's
K-pop band MCND's "#Mood" music video plays on the wall of InterContinental Hotel in Dubai Festival City, UAE, on Friday-Saturday. (TOP Media)

MCND is a five-piece boy band that debuted under TOP Media in April 2019 with album "Into the Ice Age." Its name stands for "Music Creates New Dream."

The group has gradually expanded its reach around the world and is set to hold its first global concert tour "World Adventure 2023" this year.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
