10 special industrial zones to be designated to spur innovation

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho speaks during a meeting with economy-related ministers held in Seoul on Monday. (Ministry of Economy and Finance)

South Korea will create a total of 10 special industrial zones across the nation by 2027, paving the way to spur more jobs and investments free from regulations, the government said Monday.

“Introducing a full-scale ‘negative regulation’ scheme, we will form innovative Korean clusters that match up to global standards, by leading an upgrade of the existing regulation-free special zones,” according to Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho during an inter-governmental meeting held in Seoul.

The zones -- a kind of special economic zone -- will each be dedicated to future technologies such as artificial intelligence, mobility, biotech and more. They will run under the government’s deregulation scheme.

Korea will first upgrade two or three existing regulation-free special zones this year. The central, regional government, universities, research labs and global businesses will participate in the clusters.

Businesses in the zones will focus on launching new products and making way overseas. Measures that match up to global standards, from regulation, certification to insurance, will be applied to the businesses in the zones.

One of the zones will be devoted to the biotech industry.

"We will analyze the reasons of success behind the Boston biotech cluster in the US and work on creating a similar global innovation special zone in Korea,” Choo said. Boston is a hub of biotech, home to global pharmaceutical companies, research labs and major institutions.

President Yoon Suk Yeol had previously mentioned the government will consider creating a Korean version of the cluster in Boston to support the biotech industry in Korea in February.

Choo further added, the government will roll out follow up measures to visualize the outcome of Yoon’s recent state visit to the US, while strengthening the Korea-US alliance for the semiconductor industry.

“Through the state visit, we have built up the foundation for the alliance between Korea and the US for advanced technology and culture," Choo said.

Yoon made a five-day state visit to the US last month, along with a delegation of Korean business leaders.

“We will work up the foundation of the world's best semiconductor alliance through pursuing cooperative projects and launching a forum held by both private and public sectors,” Choo said.

Choo also explained the government will work to shed the burdens of Korean businesses investing in the US, regarding the country's Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act, stressing the two countries will pursue "mutual interests."

During Yoon’s state visit, officials of Korea and the US agreed to minimize uncertainty and burden of Korean businesses from the CHIPS Act, while agreeing to continue discussions for the IRA.

Meanwhile, the top financial policymaker said the government will work on pursuing the core interests of Korea such as economy and supply network at the third round of official negotiations for the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to be held in Singapore this week.

"We will prepare for the fourth round of negotiations set to take place in Busan in the second half of 2023, too," Choo said.

Choo further promised cooperation on a governmental level for mega events such as Saudi Arabia's Neom City project and Indonesia's capital relocation plan in hopes that more Korean businesses can take part in the projects.