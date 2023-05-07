[From the Scene] Nuri rocket gears up for 1st space delivery

The first and second stages of Korea's homegrown Nuri rocket are assembled at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on May 3. (Korea Aerospace Research Institute)

GOHEUNG, South Jeolla Province -- South Korea’s homegrown Nuri rocket, also known as the Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II, was waiting for the arrival of the satellites that it will carry into orbit later this month at the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, on Wednesday. Successfully placing the satellites into the targeted orbit will be key for upcoming launch as the Nuri rocket readies for its third flight.

“The first and second launches were about developing capabilities. The third launch is more about advancing the technology. It aims to serve as a stepping stone to enhance our technology by increasing the level of trust in our launch vehicle,” Lee Sang-ryool, president of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, told reporters during a press briefing at the Naro Space Center.

“The third launch will carry eight satellites and mark the first time for us to launch our customers into space with our own launch vehicle. We have always had to use other countries’ launch vehicles, having taken part in the launch as customers only,” he said.

The Nuri rocket’s third launch is scheduled to take place on May 24 at the Naro Space Center. The first trial fell short of success as it failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit in October 2021. The second attempt made history in June 2022 as Korea became the seventh country in the world to have indigenous technology put a satellite weighing 1.5 tons or heavier into low Earth orbit between altitudes of 600 and 800 kilometers.

The second launch, however, only carried performance-testing satellites, cube satellites and dummy satellites. The third launch will carry a next-generation small satellite developed by the Satellite Technology Research Center at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology to test multiple space technologies such as synthetic aperture radar and space radioactivity observation.