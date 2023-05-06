 Back To Top
National

Satellite imagery suggests new construction near N. Korea's satellite launch station

By Yonhap
Published : May 6, 2023 - 13:02       Updated : May 6, 2023 - 13:58
A visitor uses binoculars to see the North Korean side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, on April 19. (AP-Yonhap)
Recent commercial satellite imagery indicates new construction is taking place at North Korea's major rocket launching site in a move likely aimed at modernizing the facility, according to a recent report from a U.S. think tank.

A coastal area previously used for agricultural purposes near the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in the country's northwestern province of North Pyongan appears to be undergoing construction based on the satellite imagery taken Sunday, according to the 38 North report released Friday (U.S. time).

The rocket launching facility in Tongchang-ri is the site where North Korea conducted tests for its major weapons systems, including a high-thrust solid-fuel rocket engine last December.

The report said agricultural buildings at the site were demolished about two to three weeks earlier, with new construction starting between April 19 and 30.

"It is unclear what this new construction will amount to but it is likely part of the overall effort to modernize and enhance the satellite launch facility, per Kim Jong-un's goals set forth in March 2022," the report read.

At the time, the North's leader made an on-site inspection of the facility and called for its modernization, according to state media. (Yonhap)

