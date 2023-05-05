Silla heavenly horse painting opens for public viewing

"Jangni Cheonmado," the heavenly horse painting on a Silla-era (57 B.C. to 935 A.D.) saddle strap from the Cheonmachong Tomb, a National Treasure, is now on public display for the first time in nine years at the Gyeongju National Museum's Special Exhibition Hall.

Titled, "Return of Cheonma," the exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the discovery of the Cheonmachong Tomb in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province, alongside various artifacts unearthed from the Silla royal tombs.

The painting, which was excavated in 1973, is thought to have been produced sometime between the 5th and 6th century AD. The painting depicts Cheonma, a mystical creature in Korean folklore.

Resembling a white winged horse, its tail is turned upward and its tongue darts out, creating a dynamic image. Studies suggest that the Cheonma was a creature who flew between earth and heaven with the mission of carrying the dead to heaven.

Drawn on a "jangni," which refers to a mudguard flap made of birch bark that hangs down from the saddle, the piece is 5 centimeters long and 53 centimeters wide.