Business

[Photo News] Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs debut in India

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 5, 2023 - 11:15       Updated : May 5, 2023 - 11:15
The 2023 lineup of Samsung's Neo QLED TVs is displayed at the Samsung Opera House, a mobile exhibition center for Samsung Electronics products, in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics said Friday it showcased its new 2023 Neo quantum dot light-emitting diode TV lineup at the Samsung Opera House, a mobile exhibition center for Samsung Electronics products, in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday.

Samsung Electronics' Neo QLED 8K TV (Samsung Electronics)
The products introduced at the event include the 98-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED 8K TV models and Lifestyle TVs, as well as the tech giant’s newest sound tower and sound bar products, according to Samsung officials.

The 2023 lineup of Samsung's Neo QLED TVs is displayed at the Samsung Opera House, a mobile exhibition center for Samsung Electronics products, in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung applied its sustainability management practices to its TVs, ranging from eco-friendly packaging to an artificial intelligence-based energy-saving mode. The tech giant also boasted its seamless connectivity among Samsung devices.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
