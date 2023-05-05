[Photo News] Samsung’s Neo QLED TVs debut in India

The 2023 lineup of Samsung's Neo QLED TVs is displayed at the Samsung Opera House, a mobile exhibition center for Samsung Electronics products, in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Friday it showcased its new 2023 Neo quantum dot light-emitting diode TV lineup at the Samsung Opera House, a mobile exhibition center for Samsung Electronics products, in Bengaluru, India, on Thursday.

Samsung Electronics' Neo QLED 8K TV (Samsung Electronics)

The products introduced at the event include the 98-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED 8K TV models and Lifestyle TVs, as well as the tech giant’s newest sound tower and sound bar products, according to Samsung officials.

