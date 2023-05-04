[Eye Plus] 'It feels like I'm the hero in a movie'

Nam Chang-dong was 8 years old when he was spellbound by jultagi tightrope walking.

“The jultagi player looked like a hero in a fantasy film for me," he said.

Now 22 and a professional “rope clown,” he is the custodian of jultagi, the tightrope walking art that is officially recognized as part of South Korea’s intangible cultural heritage.

It might be compared to tightrope walking, but in jultagi the performers dance, sing and tell stories while walking, standing and jumping on the rope.

“I can get a bird’s eye view over the audience after bouncing up from the rope. Time slows at that moment. In front of the impressed eyes looking at me, I feel I am in a movie where I play the hero,” Nam added.