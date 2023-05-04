British artist Julian Opie takes pandemic experience as opportunity to evolve art

BUSAN -- Returning to Busan after five years, British artist Julian Opie showcased the evolution of his art during the pandemic lockdown.

The lockdown provided new inspiration to the artist, who has experimented with different forms of art over the years.

Opie is famous for bringing life into images with use of LEDs, which are used to animate figures. His iconic LED installations of walking people have become familiar to commuters in Seoul with his large-scale media display, “Crowd,” that was shown on the Seoul Square building opposite Seoul Station.

When the pandemic left people stranded, the artist happened to see videos of people shuffle dancing on social media such as TikTok and YouTube. The artist recalled he was fascinated by the “explosive energy” contained in the repetitive dancing moves, leading him to try something different.

“During the lockdown, I wanted to do something very fast and lively to pull away from this quiet and lonely time. That was a feeling that went on for a year and a half. I came across these people filming themselves with the camera leaving on the shelves, doing a very fast dance,” Opie said at Kukje Gallery Busan on Wednesday where his solo exhibition, "OP.VR@Kukje/F1963.Busan," kicked off.

When the idea struck him, he collaborated with his daughter, a professional dancer. His daughter and her friends choreographed various dances, based on which Opie created animated images with 60 drawings for each LED work. The work is accompanied by sound, with multilayered scores that frame the movement with rhythm and vivacity, echoing across the whole gallery.

“For me, making an artwork is a series of small steps, moving from the world and back into the exhibition,” he said.