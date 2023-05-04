‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ returns with unexpected twist

While many popular dramas make triumphant returns with a second season, usually centering on the lives of the lead characters after the end of the previous season, "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938,” the second season of the tvN’ 2020-fantasy series “Tale of the Nine Tailed” will take viewers back in time, bringing the lead character to the Korean Peninsula in 1938.

Director Kang Shin-hyo shared that the male “gumiho” Lee Yeon, played by Lee Dong-wook, becomes involved in an unexpected incident. He travels back in time with his memories intact.

A “gumiho” is a shape-shifting nine-tailed fox and a beloved character from Korean folklore. “Tales of the Nine Tailed” reinterprets the legendary story and centers around the gumiho Lee Yeon living in 21st century Korea.

Unlike the previous season that focused on the male lead’s personal story and emotional journey, the second season will delve into the stories of both old and new characters, centering around their relationships, according to the director.

“I did not know what would excite the viewers most, so I just prepared everything except for the male lead’s romance since he got married at the end of the first season," Kang said during an online press conference on Wednesday. "However, we do show the unknown stories of old and new characters, as well as thrilling action, and mythical creatures and monsters from Korea and Japan for the new series,” he added.