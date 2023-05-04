 Back To Top
Entertainment

‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ returns with unexpected twist

By Lee Si-jin
Published : May 4, 2023 - 17:19       Updated : May 4, 2023 - 17:19
Actor Lee Dong-wook poses for photos after an online press conference on Wednesday. (tvN)
Actor Lee Dong-wook poses for photos after an online press conference on Wednesday. (tvN)

While many popular dramas make triumphant returns with a second season, usually centering on the lives of the lead characters after the end of the previous season, "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938,” the second season of the tvN’ 2020-fantasy series “Tale of the Nine Tailed” will take viewers back in time, bringing the lead character to the Korean Peninsula in 1938.

Director Kang Shin-hyo shared that the male “gumiho” Lee Yeon, played by Lee Dong-wook, becomes involved in an unexpected incident. He travels back in time with his memories intact.

A “gumiho” is a shape-shifting nine-tailed fox and a beloved character from Korean folklore. “Tales of the Nine Tailed” reinterprets the legendary story and centers around the gumiho Lee Yeon living in 21st century Korea.

Unlike the previous season that focused on the male lead’s personal story and emotional journey, the second season will delve into the stories of both old and new characters, centering around their relationships, according to the director.

“I did not know what would excite the viewers most, so I just prepared everything except for the male lead’s romance since he got married at the end of the first season," Kang said during an online press conference on Wednesday. "However, we do show the unknown stories of old and new characters, as well as thrilling action, and mythical creatures and monsters from Korea and Japan for the new series,” he added.

Director Kang Shin-hyo (tvN)
Director Kang Shin-hyo (tvN)

When asked why the series was set in 1938, a year during the 1910-1945 Japanese colonial rule of Korea, actor Lee Dong-wook hinted that there is a specific reason for the lead's time travel, but suggested viewers figure it out by watching the series to fully enjoy it.

“Our project has a bright tone throughout the whole series, so I spent a lot of time trying to balance the mood of the series with the year of 1938, a painful period in Korea’s history,” the director explained.

After showing his gratitude towards the fans, director Lee shared his confidence for the upcoming series.

“Actors and staff members certainly had the pressure to create a better series. The director and I always had the idea that there will be no point in shooting season 2 if it isn't going to be more entertaining than the previous project. I think the fans will enjoy the upcoming series,” Lee said.

Lee Dong-wook plays a male gumiho Lee Yeon in
Lee Dong-wook plays a male gumiho Lee Yeon in "Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938" (tvN)

“Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938” premieres May 6 at 9:20 p.m. on tvN.

The 12-part series will be available on Tving and global streamer Amazon Prime Video.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
