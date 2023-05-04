 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

Seoul shares almost flat amid Fed uncertainties; Korean won sharply up

By Yonhap
Published : May 4, 2023 - 16:17       Updated : May 4, 2023 - 16:17
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed almost flat Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve spurned the possibility of an imminent end to the rate hike cycle and ruled out that a rate cut is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The local currency gained sharply against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,500.94. Trading volume was moderate at 797.8 million shares worth 9.85 trillion won ($7.43 billion), with decliners slightly outnumbering gainers 437 to 429.

"Powell blocked market expectations for a rate cut in advance, saying it's not 'appropriate' at this stage as inflation is unlikely to cool rapidly," Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said, referring to Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

"This appears to have brought disappointment to markets," Han said.

Powell said after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that it's too soon to say the rate hike cycle is over as the Fed believes inflation remains too high.

The US central bank raised the interest rate by 0.25 percentage point to a range of 5-5.25 percent at the end of the FOMC meeting Wednesday, the 10th consecutive hike since March 2022.

Although the Fed statement showed a change in language to the effect that it lowers the chances for further rate increases in the future, Powell at the press conference made it clear the Fed will maintain the restrictive policy if necessary as it examines the market impact.

US main stock indexes fell nearly 1 percent.

In Seoul, blue-chip tech and auto stocks declined, while bio and heavy machineries gathered ground.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.46 percent to 65,100 won, with chip maker SK hynix losing 1.22 percent to 88,700 won. Top battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.53 percent to 564,000 won.

Biotech firm Samsung Biologics, in contrast, rose 2.84 percent to 797,000 won. Vaccine maker SK Bioscience spiked 16.39 percent to 83,100 won on media reports that it won a contract from multinational pharmaceutical company Merck & Co.

Doosan Enerbility, a power plant builder, gained 1.54 percent to 15,810 won.

The local currency ended at 1,322.80 won against the US dollar, up 15.4 won from Wednesday's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114