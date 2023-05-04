Kakao’s Q1 profit halves due to aggressive investment

Kakao, the operator of South Korea’s No. 1 messenger app KakaoTalk, said Thursday that its first-quarter operating profit tumbled by more than half due to increased investment in infrastructure and promising businesses.

The IT giant’s operating income came to 71.1 billion won ($53.7 million) in the January-March period, dipping 55.2 percent from 158.7 billion won marked a year ago. Net profit nosedived 93.4 percent on-year to 87.1 billion won, according to Kakao in a regulatory filing.

Meanwhile, sales went up by 5.4 percent on-year to 1.74 trillion won over the three months.

The first-quarter earnings fell short of market expectations, while the local analyst consensus value on Kakao’s operating profit and net income provided to market intelligence FnGuide were 122.7 billion won and 1.83 trillion won, respectively.

Kakao attributed the worse-than-expected performance to its increased investment in new businesses and infrastructures, mainly in artificial intelligence and data center facilities.

“Operating profit declined due to higher-than-expected investments in data center multiplexing, AI, cloud, and healthcare to provide stable and continuous services,” Kakao CEO Hong Eun-taek said in the first-quarter earnings call.

The company said it will continue to make aggressive investments in AI-related business this year. The amount will likely scale the peak, which could cause as much as 300 billion won in operating loss, but it will scale down the investment significantly starting next year, according to the firm’s Chief Investment Officer Bae Jae-hyun.

Kakao and its affiliates are making efforts to further streamline costs. Under the plan, the tech giant is planning to exit some businesses that it believes are not competitive enough, the CIO said, wishing the process to improve the firm’s profits and losses.

Contrary to the platform and content business, the company’s portal business saw a downturn in the first quarter with the revenue of 83.6 billion won, falling 26.7 percent from a year ago.

Reports came out a day earlier that Kakao is considering separating its online portal and search engine Daum into a company-in-company. The news came nine years after Kakao’s merger with Daum in 2014. The decision will be made through an internal meeting in the future.

While Daum’s share in the local search engine market stood at nearly 5 percent, the company is planning to develop portal services under an independent decision-making structure as the importance of preempting the AI market with the emergence of ChatGPT is advancing rapidly.

“We are considering reorganizing Daum’s business organization into an in-house independent company to strengthen portal service competitiveness,” a Kakao official told The Korea Herald. “But we do not have any plan to spin-off or sell-off the business.”

During Thursday’s earnings call, Kakao also announced that it will unveil the upgraded version of its Korean-language AI model KoGPT in the second half of this year.

The release date has been slightly delayed from its original schedule in the first half of this year.

“Kakao Brain (Kakao’s AI subsidiary) is refining its model by securing real-use data while testing AI chatbot services based on messages during the first half of this year, and aims to unveil ‘KoGPT 2.0’ with expanded parameters and data tokens in the second half of this year,” the CEO said.

Regarding the competitiveness of its advanced AI model, Hong said, “Although parameters or data may be insufficient, there will be no shortage as a Korean-specific model.”