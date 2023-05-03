[Herald Interview] Producer Oh Se-hyeok's journey from Seoul to Shanghai

Producer and playwright Oh Se-hyeok speaks during an interview with The Korea Herald at the Never Ending Play office on April 19. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

Producer and playwright Oh Se-hyeok's musical, "The Brothers Karamazov," based on the last novel by Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky, ended its run at the Shanghai Grand Theater on April 16. By coincidence, on the same day, the Korean version of the same musical, which premiered in 2018, happened to be midway through its fourth run in Daehagno, Seoul.

Set in 19th-century Russia, the musical covers the conflict between the children of Fyodor Karamazov: the abandoned sons of his first and second wives -- Dmitri, Ivan and Alyosha -- and Karamazov's youngest son, Smerdyakov, who, despite being illegitimate, lived with his father. When Karamazov is murdered, the four sons begin to suspect one another.

"The Brothers Karamazov" was the first musical produced by the Shanghai Grand Theater. Dostoevsky's novel is popular in China, making it a prime location to host the musical. After considering productions from Russia and South Korea, the theater eventually went with Oh's production.

For Oh, the musical represents the simultaneous explosions in both talent and consumer interest in China's nascent musical theater landscape.

The playwright made his Chinese debut back in 2018 with a jukebox musical, "In the Mood for Sorrow," which he created over two months in China based on the songs of the musician Huang Shu-jun. Backstage, Oh worked with both Korean and Chinese technicians and specialists to bring the production to life. His interactions between the passionate Chinese newcomers and his production team reminded him of his own start in the theater, and the raw enthusiasm for the craft that had allowed him to achieve such success.

“After the last performance, I was so touched that I cried for an hour,” Oh said. That experience motivated him to focus on China, at a time when most musical theater creatives were trying to make it on either New York's Broadway or London's West End, both of which are seen as the global capitals of musical theater.