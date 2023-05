Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday that it has unveiled its new hydrogen-powered heavy-duty electric trucks during the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo 2023. The new XCIENT Fuel Cell Tractor, weighing 37.2 tons, was developed to suit the North American market, where long-distance operations are common. It is equipped with a 180-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell system.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com