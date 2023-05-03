 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

SK Geocentric to build plastic recycling factory with Canadian company

By Yonhap
Published : May 3, 2023 - 09:36       Updated : May 3, 2023 - 09:36
This photo from Wednesday shows its CEO Na Kyung-soo (left) and Daniel Solomita, CEO of Loop Industries. (SK Geocentric Co.)
This photo from Wednesday shows its CEO Na Kyung-soo (left) and Daniel Solomita, CEO of Loop Industries. (SK Geocentric Co.)

SK Geocentric Co., a chemical unit under South Korea's SK Group, said Wednesday it has signed a joint venture agreement with a Canadian partner to build a plastic waste recycling factory in Korea.

SK Geocentric and Loop Industries, a Quebec-based company, will establish a 51:49 joint venture in charge of building a depolymerization recycling factory by 2025, the Seoul-based company said in a release.

The depolymerization refers to a recycling of waste PET plastics and polyester fiber to the original raw material state without quality degradation. Loop Industries owns a patented depolymerization technology.

The envisioned depolymerization factory will aim to produce 70,000 tons of recycled plastics a year. It will be located inside the large cluster under construction by SK Geocentric in the southern industrial city of Ulsan.

Demand for an environmentally friendly recycling of waste PET plastics and polyester fiber is expected to grow amid the global trend for lower carbon emissions, SK Geocentric said.

Materials made with polyester, such as sportswear, sewing fabrics and banners, are mostly either incinerated or sent to landfills because they are difficult to recycle with existing technologies.

The joint venture will hold exclusive rights to the commercial use of the depolymerization technology in Asia. The two companies are discussing building at least three deploymerization factories in Asia.

SK Geocentric is pushing to transform its business from traditional chemicals to green chemistry, notably chemical decomposition. It plans to spend 5 trillion won ($3.73 billion) by 2025 to boost its plastic waste recycling capacity to an annual 900,000 tons.

SK Geocentric and Loop Industries are also building a joint plastic waste recycling plant with France's Suez SA in the European country. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114