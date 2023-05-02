 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Geoje council member in hot water over xenophobic hate speech

By Lee Jung-youn
Published : May 2, 2023 - 16:55       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 16:56
(Geoje City Council)
(Geoje City Council)

A city council member in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province, is facing intensifying criticism after making the discriminatory remark that one out of 10 Vietnamese in Korea is a drug user.

Yang Tae-seok, a member of the Geoje City Council from the People Power Party, made such remarks during a city council meeting held to discuss a new ordinance to support foreign workers’ labor environment on April 20. Expressing his negative stance on the ordinance, Yang said, "One out of 10 Vietnamese (who is in Korea) takes drugs. Foreigners, especially Vietnamese, are not being managed and the police are just sitting there and doing nothing."

"What will happen to the image of tourism of our city if groups of foreigners wander around in their slippers, spitting everywhere?" Yang continued.

The opposition party immediately slammed Yang and demanded an apology. The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea's South Gyeongsang Provincial Party issued a statement on Monday saying, "The bare face of a ruling People Power Party politician who does not even apologize and reflect over his outdated racism has been revealed. The remark is an insult and demeaning to all foreign workers and those of multicultural backgrounds," the statement read.

The opposition party also stressed that workers of foreign nationality have become a crucial part of South Korean Society, saying “Foreign workers are key members of various industries such as agriculture, fishing, shipbuilding and machinery in Geoje, South Gyeongsang Province and many other local provinces. They are also living with us as neighbors and members of multicultural families .”

The minor opposition Justice Party's South Gyeongsang Provincial Party also blasted Yang's comments, "It is shocking that such harsh discrimination and hate speech were made from a public official’s mouth while dealing with an ordinance to improve the labor environment for foreign workers."



By Lee Jung-youn (jy@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114