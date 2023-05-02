 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon to reshuffle posts amid Russia tensions: report

By Choi Si-young
Published : May 2, 2023 - 15:41       Updated : May 2, 2023 - 15:41
President Yoon chairs a weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul. (Yonhap)
President Yoon chairs a weekly Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon will be the next South Korean ambassador to Russia, reports said Tuesday in what could the latest push by the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to quickly end the vacancy of a top Seoul envoy in Moscow.

Lee succeeds Chang Ho-jin, who is currently serving as the first vice foreign minister, according to local daily newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

Chang, the former Korean ambassador to Russia, was moved to his current post late last month amid an abrupt reshuffle Yoon’s office carried out to soften discord within the administration over a Korea-US summit from April 24-29. The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said nothing has been decided on the latest reshuffle, without elaborating.

During a six-day state visit to the US, Yoon reaffirmed support for potential arms aid to Kyiv should a humanitarian crisis prompt it, a scenario Moscow says would make Seoul an immediate party to the conflict. Any decision to do so constitutes a “hostile anti-Russian act,” according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Yoon’s office still maintains that a humanitarian crisis involving “large-scale attacks on civilians, massacres the international community cannot condone or breaches of international humanitarian law” will potentially lead to arms aid. But that depends on “Russia’s actions going forward,” according to Yoon officials.

A conservative leader who is serious about forging closer ties with the US, South Korea’s biggest ally, Yoon has been ever more vocal than his predecessors about contentious issues that require picking sides in an intensifying rivalry between the US and powers like Russia and China.

Wi Sung-lac, South Korea’s former chief nuclear envoy on North Korea who also later served as ambassador to Russia, said Seoul is right to side with Washington but it needs to reel in Moscow and Beijing “not just as much but to some level at least.”

“Yoon officials seem to be thinking we just need an after-the-fact engagement with those two. For now, it looks okay but in the long-term it actually isn’t,” Wi said of the roles Russia and Beijing have played affecting Seoul. The two countries have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, a 15-member UN body that is still at odds over reining in North Korea’s aggression.



By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114