KB invites global financial experts to find biz opportunities

KB Financial Group's Cocktail Reception is scheduled to be held on Thursday. (KB Financial Group)

KB Financial Group announced Tuesday that it will host an event on Thursday to invite key figures in the global financial industry to present its businesses and growth strategies while looking for collaborative opportunities.

The banking giant's cocktail reception, which will take place in Songdo, Incheon, is designed to promote the excellence of Korean finance and KB Financial's business competitiveness on the occasion of the 56th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank held in Incheon from Tuesday to Friday.

The cocktail reception will be attended by about 200 financial policymakers and investment decision makers from more than 50 organizations around the world, including State Bank of India Chairman Dinesh Kara, CTBC Bank Chairman Maurice Lee, Bank of America International Corporate and Investment Banking Division Vice Chairman James Quigley.

KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo and KB Kookmin Bank President Lee Jae-keun will hold presentations regarding KB Financial Group's major businesses and global sector growth strategies and discuss ways to carry out collaborations in the future.

Chairman Yoon will also unveil KB Financial's global business vision and its two-track strategy for growth in Southeast Asian and advanced markets.

"In line with the Financial Supervisory Service's recent efforts to promote Korea Premium in the financial sector by holding overseas investor relations, KB Financial Group is also striving to enhance the status of Korea's finance," an official from KB Financial Group said.

The ADB's first face-to-face annual meeting in four years is scheduled to be held under the theme of "Revolving Asia: Recovery, Solidarity, and Reform.” Finance ministers, central bank governors from 68 ADB member countries, and 5,000 experts from international academia, media, and non-government organizations will attend the meeting.