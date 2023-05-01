Tens of thousands hold Labor Day rallies nationwide

Members of the Federation of Korean Trade Unions stage a rally in Yeouido on Monday, as part of activities to commemorate Labor Day. (Yonhap)

After gathering, the KCTU members marched toward three key locations in Seoul -- the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, the Seoul Regional Employment and Labor Office in Jung-gu and the Constitutional Court in Jongno-gu.

“A union member attempted to set himself on fire in Chuncheon this morning since the government has oppressed union activities. The stronger the oppression, the harder we will work,” a KCTU leader said in front of protesters at Gwanghwamun Square during the rally.

The KCTU staged a rally at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul from 2 p.m., where members shouted slogans such as “the Yoon Suk Yeol administration should step down.” The union confederation declared its plan to stage a general strike in July if the Yoon government fails to meet their demands over labor issues.

Unionized workers called for improving working conditions and raising the minimum wage, as well as voicing opposition to anti-worker measures pursued by the Yoon government such as revisions of the Serious Disaster Punishment Act and the pension system.

Workers belonging to the Korea Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korea Trade Unions -- the country’s two major umbrella labor organizations -- participated in large-scale rallies across the country, including in the metropolitan cities of Seoul, Daegu, Busan, Gwangju and the southern island of Jeju.

Tens of thousands of workers took to the streets nationwide on Monday in South Korea to mark Labor Day with protests against labor reforms being pushed by the Yoon Suk Yeol government.

Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions take part in a rally near Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on Monday, as part of activities to commemorate Labor Day, also known as International Workers' Day. (No Kyung-min/ The Korea Herald)

At the same time, members of the FKTU converged on Yeouido in the vicinity of the National Assembly for a large-scale rally called the "2023 National Labor Congress." FKTU members marched down Yeouidaero chanting slogans that included “stop regressive labor reforms.”

The May Day rallies came amid growing disputes over President Yoon's proposed labor reform measures. Yoon and the country’s two biggest umbrella trade unions have been at loggerheads over the various labor reform plans put forward by the government.

The Yoon government had proposed a plan to permit a workweek of up to 69 hours. However, after the plan was met with a near-revolt by not only labor unions but also the country’s young people, the government has backed away from the plan.

Yoon, a prosecutor-turned-politician, has been tough on illegal acts committed by labor unions as a wider part of his labor union reforms. Yoon has demanded trade unions boost their financial transparency while denouncing some construction unions' practices of receiving kickbacks and some labor unions' political campaigns.

The Yoon administration is now pursuing a plan to impose criminal punishment on labor unions if they commit unfair acts, such as violating the rights of other unions or workers, or interfering with normal business operations.

“The Yoon government is interfering with union activities. I attended this rally to protest against this,” a member of the Korean Construction Workers' Union in his 50s, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Korea Herald at Gwanghwamun Square.

“I came to the rally because I am very dissatisfied with Yoon’s measures for labor reform, including extending the maximum hours to be worked in a week,” another anonymous worker at the Korea Post said.

The two major union confederations spoke with one voice criticizing Yoon’s labor reform plans.

“The FKTU will embark on a long journey of relentless struggle against the labor policy of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. The FKTU declares an all-out struggle against the government's anti-worker labor reforms,” said Kim Dong-myung, one of the heads of the FKTU, during an opening speech.

Rallies organized by the KCTU and FKTU in Seoul drew around 35,000 people, according to the South Korean police, whereas the two umbrella unions estimated that approximately 60,000 workers participated in the rallies.

Some 170 police units were dispatched to the areas where workers marched down to minimize the traffic jam. The rallies reportedly were held peacefully without any clashes.

Meanwhile, Yoon on Monday underscored that he will ensure working environments where all workers can work freely and receive fair compensation to uphold the dignity of laborers as stipulated in the country's Constitution.

“The government will strive to protect the weak in the labor market and ensure that the value of labor is respected. To that end, the government as well as workers and employers should all work together,” Yoon said in his message marking International Workers' Day.