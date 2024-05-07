S. Korean police to suit up with new body armor, shields in June

This photo provided by the National Police Agency shows four types of body armor that will be distributed to local police officers starting in June. (National Police Agency)

The National Police Agency said Tuesday it will supply police officers with advanced protective gear starting in June, responding to the 1,000-plus injuries of officers that have occurred in the last few years.

The new gear that will be provided for police officers are four types of stab-proof body armor and mid-sized tactical shields, which will be provided to 17 divisions of the police force including the detective, rapid response team, traffic and other branches of regional police forces.

The four types of protective wearables are: multi-function vests for comprehensive protection against knife attacks, lighter, more mobile vests to be worn inside the clothing for officers on patrol duties or detectives, thinner jackets that provide protection against cuts, and a neck guard against to prevent stabbing to the neck area.

According to the NPA, the gear went through a development program from 2021 to 2023, and a 12.4 billion won ($9.1 million) budget was allocated last year for their production and distribution.

South Korean police had been seeking to provide the officers with protective gear that is lighter and easier to wear than the current body armor and pads, which weigh over 8 kilograms when combined. The new multifunctional stab-proof vests, which is the heaviest of the four, weigh 2.1 kilograms.

The two lighter vests were developed specifically for undercover officers, and the cut-proof vest is said to be thin and light enough to wear all the time.