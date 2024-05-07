LG CNS hosts contest for math optimization talents

Employees of LG CNS are introducing the hosting of Optimization Grand Challenge 2024. (LG CNS)

LG CNS said Tuesday it will host a contest that targets talented individuals in the field of mathematical optimization for bundle deliveries.

Co-organized with the Korean Institute of Industrial Engineers, Optimization Grand Challenge 2024 aims to nurture exceptional talents in mathematical optimization and foster broader social interest in the field.

Mathematical optimization involves finding the most efficient solution by considering all possible scenarios under current resources and conditions.

The theme of the competition is the optimization of bundle delivery, where participants will be tasked with developing their own algorithms to solve problems that occur during bundle deliveries by devising the most efficient delivery routes.

Applications can be submitted from Tuesday to June 21 through the competition website. Participation is open to all Korean citizens and residents interested in optimization, including foreign students.

The contest consists of three stages, with evaluation based on a predefined model by LG CNS optimization experts and advisory professors from the competition management committee. The total prize is 30 million won ($22,097), and the top four teams in the final ranking will be granted exemption on document screening when applying for employment.

LG CNS applies mathematical optimization across various sectors such as transportation, manufacturing, finance and communication to support corporate clients. The company also fosters collaboration between academia and industry for professional growth in optimization.