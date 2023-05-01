 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Yoon to commend members of Sudan evacuation operation

By Yonhap
Published : May 1, 2023 - 11:19       Updated : May 1, 2023 - 11:19
President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) waves at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday, alongside his wife Kim Keon Hee as they return from a state visit to the US. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) waves at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, Sunday, alongside his wife Kim Keon Hee as they return from a state visit to the US. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will invite members of a military operation to airlift 28 South Koreans out of war-torn Sudan to the presidential office on Monday to commend their successful completion of the mission, according to his office.

The participants in the Operation Promise will be invited to the presidential office in the afternoon, the presidential office said in a release. It is Yoon's first official schedule since returning from his six-day state visit to the United States.

A military plane carrying the 28 evacuees, including a diplomat, arrived in the country on Tuesday, as tensions between rival forces in the African nation continue to escalate.

President Yoon oversaw the mission through a satellite-linked video meeting with aides on the ground while on Air Force One on the way to Washington for the state visit. He was briefed in real time on the situation and ordered the dispatch of military aircraft from the early stages of the evacuation operation. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114