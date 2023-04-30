 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

3.1 magnitude earthquake hits central S. Korea

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Apr 30, 2023 - 20:52       Updated : Apr 30, 2023 - 20:52
This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)
This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)

A 3.1 magnitude natural earthquake hit Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, Sunday, the state weather agency said.

The quake struck 16 kilometers east of the town, 149 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7:03 p.m. with no damage reported so far, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 14 kilometers, was recorded up to Level 4 on the seismic intensity scale, the strength at which most people can feel tremors and can wake up if the quake occurs at night. Windows and dishes tend to shake at this strength.

The quake was the third-largest on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding waters this year. There have been 36 quakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher so far.



By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114