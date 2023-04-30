3.1 magnitude earthquake hits central S. Korea

This image provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration shows the epicenter of a 3.1 magnitude earthquake that struck near Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, Sunday. (Yonhap)

A 3.1 magnitude natural earthquake hit Okcheon, North Chungcheong Province, Sunday, the state weather agency said.

The quake struck 16 kilometers east of the town, 149 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 7:03 p.m. with no damage reported so far, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The quake, which occurred at a depth of 14 kilometers, was recorded up to Level 4 on the seismic intensity scale, the strength at which most people can feel tremors and can wake up if the quake occurs at night. Windows and dishes tend to shake at this strength.

The quake was the third-largest on the Korean Peninsula and surrounding waters this year. There have been 36 quakes of magnitude 2.0 or higher so far.