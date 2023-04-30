 Back To Top
Business

Doosan rides Rockwell's presence for 'cobot' expansion in North America

By Moon Joon-hyun
Published : Apr 30, 2023 - 16:59       Updated : Apr 30, 2023 - 17:29
Ed Moland (second from left), vice president of Rockwell Automation, South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang (center), and Doosan Corp. President Moon Hong-sung (third from left) pose for a photo after signing an agreement in Washington on April 25. (Doosan Corp.)
Ed Moland (second from left), vice president of Rockwell Automation, South Korea's Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Lee Chang-yang (center), and Doosan Corp. President Moon Hong-sung (third from left) pose for a photo after signing an agreement in Washington on April 25. (Doosan Corp.)

South Korean industrial giant Doosan Corp. is set to expand its presence in the North American market through a strategic partnership with Rockwell Automation, the preeminent industrial automation solutions provider in the US.

Doosan said Sunday its robotics unit, Doosan Robotics, and Rockwell signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington last Tuesday in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korea-US alliance.

Under the agreement, Doosan will exclusively supply collaborative robots, or "cobots," to Rockwell, and they will jointly develop innovative automation solutions for various cobot applications in smart factories and other sectors.

Doosan Robotics, established in 2018, is one of the top five players in the global cobot market. The company offers a total of 13 products, the most extensive lineup within the sector catering to manufacturing, logistics, food tech and health care industries. Last year, the company posted a 22 percent year-on-year increase in revenue, with overseas sales accounting for about 70 percent.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, valued at $42.2 billion and reporting a revenue of approximately $10.43 trillion by the close of 2022, has provided automation solutions for a wide range of manufacturers, including Korean companies. In 2022, the company secured massive projects such as Hyundai Motor Group’s upcoming EV plant in Georgia and Samsung Electronics’ planned foundry plant in Taylor, Texas.

"Collaborating with Rockwell Automation will enable us to diversify our cobotics solutions and broaden our opportunities to supply state-of-the-art cobots,” said Doosan Corp. President Moon Hong-sung.

Having entered the North American cobot market in earnest following the establishment of its US subsidiary in Plano, Texas, in 2022, Doosan Robotics expects to further accelerate its sales in the region through collaboration with Rockwell.



By Moon Joon-hyun (ethan_moon@heraldcorp.com)
