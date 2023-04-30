[Photo News] Louis Vuitton turns Jamsu Bridge into runway

Models walk on Jamsu Bridge over the Han River in Seoul, which was turned into a runway for the Louis Vuitton pre-fall fashion show on Saturday. (Louis Vuitton)

Models walk on Jamsu Bridge over the Han River in Seoul, which was turned into a runway for the Louis Vuitton pre-fall fashion show on Saturday. (Louis Vuitton)

Models walk on Jamsu Bridge over the Han River in Seoul, which was turned into a runway for the Louis Vuitton pre-fall fashion show on Saturday.

The occasion marked the French luxury powerhouse’s first-ever fashion show for its pre-fall collection, designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Traffic was halted for 24 hours on the lower level of the bridge which was used as the runway.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, director of Netflix's hit drama “Squid Game," participated in the show's scenography as a creative advisor, while model and actor Jung Ho-yeon, who also starred in "Squid Game," opened the show. (Louis Vuitton)