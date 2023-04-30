[Beyond Earth] ‘We are all earthlings after all’

“As a human who has looked at the Earth from space with the naked eye, I’ve come to a position where it is very difficult for me to ignore the problems on Earth. And that is something that all astronauts have in common,” said Yi So-yeon, Korea’s one and only astronaut, in an interview with The Korea Herald on April 25.

Yi became the first Korean to travel to space when Soyuz TMA-12, a Russian space mission to the International Space Station, was launched on April 8, 2008. She recently wrote “Meet Me at the Universe,” a book recalling her time before, during and after she became an astronaut. The book was published on April 8 this year to mark the 15th anniversary of her space flight.

“I’m an earthling before I’m a Korean. The problems in Korea are important, but the problems of the world are also very important. Those neglected in Korea are having a tough time, but those neglected by international society could be having a tougher time,” she said.

Yi pointed out that many astronauts in fact take action in international campaigns and try to offer support for them. According to her, some Russian astronauts are likely to have regretful feelings toward Ukraine and some American astronauts take interest in the problems of China because they have had the opportunity to realize that we are all earthlings.

“I have a responsibility to be concerned about not only the problems in Korea but also about people who are left out across the world,” she said.

Yi currently works at Noul, a blood cell diagnosis platform developer in Korea known for its malaria-detecting technology, as the managing director of business development and partnership.

On the fact that there has not been a second Korean astronaut since her space flight, Yi clarified that it is natural for countries outside of China, Russia and the US -- the global space powerhouses that have the capabilities to shoot up space launch vehicles and conduct various space projects -- to see a large gap between their first and second astronauts.

“In the cases of Europe and Japan, although they now send an astronaut every year or two, it took between 10 to 20 years for their second astronaut project because they need something greater than just the symbolic meaning of the first astronaut,” she said.

Yi expressed hopes that Korea may see its second astronaut in the next 10 years following the country’s recent series of successful space missions: the homegrown Nuri rocket and the lunar orbiter Danuri.

“Now, many people are showing interest in space. If Korea can be on par with the countries actively engaging in space projects, joint missions will come naturally. And if we continue to do more on that end, there will come a point where we hope to send another Korean astronaut into space,” she said.