Entertainment

'OMG' by NewJeans hits 300 mln Spotify streams

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2023 - 13:14       Updated : Apr 29, 2023 - 13:16
New Jeans (Ador)
New Jeans (Ador)

"OMG," a hit song from rookie girl group NewJeans, has garnered 300 million streams on Spotify, the group's agency said Saturday.

The song had recorded 301,242,550 streams on the world's largest music streaming platform as of Thursday, after its release on Jan. 2 this year, ADOR said.

The group's "Ditto" also has garnered more than 300 million streams on Spotify earlier this week.

The girl group's "Hype Boy" and "Attention" saw their Spotify streams top 200 million each, and its "Cookie" also garnered more than 100 million streams. (Yonhap)

