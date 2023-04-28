 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Hyundai Mobis CEO shares future mobility vision at global forum

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 16:19       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 16:19
Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan gives a keynote speech at the 44th International Vienna Motor Symposium held in Vienna, Thursday. (Hyundai Mobis)
Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan gives a keynote speech at the 44th International Vienna Motor Symposium held in Vienna, Thursday. (Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan reaffirmed the company's vision to strengthen its key competitiveness in the future mobility sector including autonomous driving and connectivity during a symposium held in Vienna on Thursday.

“Hyundai Mobis will deliver a differentiated platform to customers in the electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity sectors based on software with exceptional quality and optimum semiconductors,” Cho said during his speech.

The 44th International Vienna Motor Symposium, a globally recognized annual event in the automotive industry, was attended by over 1,000 people representing automakers, automotive suppliers and academics from 25 countries, the company said.

Cho also expressed the company’s intention to promote new businesses using electrification element technology. Using the battery system the company has already secured, it aims to propel forward new industries such as urban air mobility and robotics.

The Korean auto parts maker is currently mass-producing and supplying the battery system assemblies, electric drive units and integrated charging control units that are installed on electric vehicle platforms. The company plans to further develop its strategy of scaling up such key electrification technology in the near future.

Cho added that innovation in mobility technology is vital to enhancing the value and quality of people’s lives during his speech, stressing the need to support sustainable growth.

Hyundai Mobis unveiled such future technologies at this year’s CES in January. An autonomous purpose-built electric vehicle called M.Vision TO is designed to increase the freedom of movement when driving while offering spacious room for people with wheelchairs.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114