Hyundai Mobis CEO shares future mobility vision at global forum

Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan gives a keynote speech at the 44th International Vienna Motor Symposium held in Vienna, Thursday. (Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis CEO Cho Sung-hwan reaffirmed the company's vision to strengthen its key competitiveness in the future mobility sector including autonomous driving and connectivity during a symposium held in Vienna on Thursday.

“Hyundai Mobis will deliver a differentiated platform to customers in the electrification, autonomous driving and connectivity sectors based on software with exceptional quality and optimum semiconductors,” Cho said during his speech.

The 44th International Vienna Motor Symposium, a globally recognized annual event in the automotive industry, was attended by over 1,000 people representing automakers, automotive suppliers and academics from 25 countries, the company said.

Cho also expressed the company’s intention to promote new businesses using electrification element technology. Using the battery system the company has already secured, it aims to propel forward new industries such as urban air mobility and robotics.

The Korean auto parts maker is currently mass-producing and supplying the battery system assemblies, electric drive units and integrated charging control units that are installed on electric vehicle platforms. The company plans to further develop its strategy of scaling up such key electrification technology in the near future.

Cho added that innovation in mobility technology is vital to enhancing the value and quality of people’s lives during his speech, stressing the need to support sustainable growth.

Hyundai Mobis unveiled such future technologies at this year’s CES in January. An autonomous purpose-built electric vehicle called M.Vision TO is designed to increase the freedom of movement when driving while offering spacious room for people with wheelchairs.