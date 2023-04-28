 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Foreign students celebrate cultural diversity

By Park Ga-young
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 15:28       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 15:28

On a warm spring day, foreign exchange students at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies gathered in their traditional costumes and held up their respective country flags to introduce their cultures during the 17th Culture Expo event hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at HUFS in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on Friday. Students operated booths introducing regional cultures, and conducted traditional music and dance performances.

Participants in traditional costumes and holding flags from their respective countries of origin pose for photos during the 17th Culture Expo event hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. Foreign exchange students participated in the Culture Expo, operating booths introducing regional cultures, and conducting traditional music and dance performances. (Yonhap)
Participants in traditional costumes and holding flags from their respective countries of origin pose for photos during the 17th Culture Expo event hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. Foreign exchange students participated in the Culture Expo, operating booths introducing regional cultures, and conducting traditional music and dance performances. (Yonhap)
Exchange students dance during the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday.
Exchange students dance during the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday.
A student from Vietnam participates in a singing and dancing contest during the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. (Yonhap)
A student from Vietnam participates in a singing and dancing contest during the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. (Yonhap)
An exchange student from Mongolia performs a traditional Mongolian dance during a singing and dancing contest at the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. (Yonhap)
An exchange student from Mongolia performs a traditional Mongolian dance during a singing and dancing contest at the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. (Yonhap)
Foreign exchange students participate in a singing and dancing contest held at the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. (Yonhap)
Foreign exchange students participate in a singing and dancing contest held at the 17th Culture Expo hosted by the Korean Language and Culture Education Institute at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul Friday. (Yonhap)



By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
