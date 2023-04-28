 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Video] How this 16-year-old became an iconic YouTuber in Korea

By Choi Jeong-yoon, Kim Min-jung
Published : Apr 28, 2023 - 13:43       Updated : Apr 28, 2023 - 13:43

(The Korea Herald)
(The Korea Herald)

“If I uploaded a video, I could get 5 more toys”, recalls Choi Lynn, a 16-year-old content creator who is more popularly known as “Mylynn.” In 2015, at the age of 8, Choi attended the YouTube Google Kids Day, and since then, he has been documenting his life on YouTube, becoming Korea’s first elementary student YouTuber to reach 1 million subscribers. Find out how Mylynn became an iconic YouTuber and how he balances it all with his busy high school schedule.

Lim Su-mi and Park Ju-min contributed to this report.



By Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)
Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)
