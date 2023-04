From listening to a K-pop song for the first time to leading a multicultural K-pop group, Blackswan’s Fatou Samba shares her journey with the Asia 101 team. Watch till the end for Fatou’s tips on taking fabulous photos!

Lim Su-mi and Park Ju-min contributed to this report.

By Kim Min-jung ( minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com Choi Jeong-yoon ( jychoi@heraldcorp.com Hugh Hong ( hughhong@heraldcorp.com