Asia 101 visited Ho Chi Minh City to meet Hari Won, a singer and actor in Vietnam with more than 8 million followers across social media platforms. Born to a South Korean mother and a Vietnamese father, identity and diversity are close to her heart. We sat down with Hari and learned about how she became a celebrity in Vietnam.

Lee Ji-min and Park Ju-min contributed to this report.

By Choi Jeong-yoon ( jychoi@heraldcorp.com Kim Min-jung ( minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com