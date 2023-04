One of the most familiar faces from a Netflix Korean original, Park Hae-soo spoke with Asia 101 about his life after "Squid Game," his journey from being a small theater actor to getting nominated for an Emmy and more. Watch until the end for an impromptu dance performance!

Park Seo-hee and Park Ju-min contributed to this report.

By Choi Jeong-yoon ( jychoi@heraldcorp.com Kim Min-jung ( minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com