Anak Agung Ayu Puspa Aditya Karang, popularly known as Dita of Secret Number, shares what it is like to be Indonesia’s first K-pop girl group member. Make sure to watch until the end, as Dita teaches us traditional Balinese dance moves!

Park Ju-min contributed to this report.

By Kim Min-jung ( minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com Choi Jeong-yoon ( jychoi@heraldcorp.com Hugh Hong ( hughhong@heraldcorp.com