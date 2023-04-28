Yoon strongly condemns Russia’s attack on Ukraine

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks at a joint meeting of the US Senate and House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington on Thursday. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- President Yoon Suk Yeol strongly condemned Russia’s attack against Ukraine and denounced North Korea’s persistent human rights violations and provocations during his address to a joint meeting of the US Congress in Washington.

In a 45-minute address punctuated by frequent standing ovations -- the first to the US congress by a Korean president in 10 years -- Yoon called for solidarity among democratic nations. He received 56 ovations and 23 standing ovations from the lawmakers during his speech.

“My friends, freedom and democracy are once again under threat,” Yoon said in a speech delivered in English on Thursday morning.

“The war against Ukraine is a violation of international law. It is an attempt to unilaterally change the status quo with force,” Yoon said. “Korea strongly condemns the unprovoked armed attack against Ukraine.”

He said that when North Korea invaded the South in 1950, democracies came running to help his country. “We fought together and kept our freedom. The rest is history. Korea’s experience shows us just how important it is for democracies to uphold solidarity,” he said. “Korea will stand in solidarity with the free world.”

“We will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction,” he said.

In his speech, Yoon used the word "freedom" a total of 36 times and the word "democracy" 18 times.

Yoon also vehemently denounced the persistent provocations by North Korea and called upon the US Congress to put their efforts in improving the abysmal state of human rights within the regime.

“Even as we walked in unison for freedom for 70 years, there is one regime determined to pursue a wrong path,” he said. “That is North Korea.”

North Korea’s nuclear program and missile provocations pose a serious threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, he said.

“To deter its reckless behavior, the alliance must stand united with determination,” Yoon added.