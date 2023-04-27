 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Korea Exchange to resume trading of KG Mobility shares

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 23:07       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 23:07
KG Mobility Chairman speaks during a press conference at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (KG Mobility)
KG Mobility Chairman speaks during a press conference at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on Tuesday. (KG Mobility)

South Korea's main bourse operator decided Thursday to keep KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor, listed on the market.

SsangYong's shares have been suspended since December 2020, when the carmaker filed for a court receivership.

The court receivership procedure was completed in November last year, after KG Group decided to acquire SsangYong. The company was later renamed KG Mobility.

The Korea Exchange conducted an eligibility review Thursday and decided to keep the company on the market. Trading of its shares will resume Friday.

The market cap of the company is currently estimated at 1.6 trillion won ($1.19 billion). Retail investors account for 21.67 percent of shares. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114