 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Yoon says S. Korea-US alliance can help overcome global challenges

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 27, 2023 - 02:38       Updated : Apr 27, 2023 - 03:50

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden shake hands during a summit at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden shake hands during a summit at the White House in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said the South Korea-US alliance could play a key role in overcoming threats to world peace and prosperity as he held a summit with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday.

The two leaders sat down for talks in the Oval Office after Biden welcomed Yoon to the White House in an official arrival ceremony.

"The South Korea-US alliance, which is a value alliance, can play a key role in overcoming crises that threaten world peace and prosperity," Yoon said at the top of the summit, citing attempts to change the status quo by force, supply chain disruptions and the food and energy crises.

Biden thanked Yoon for his bold and principled decision to improve relations with Japan, saying it will help strengthen trilateral relations between the US, South Korea and Japan, and have a powerful influence.

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee were greeted by Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they arrived on the White House South Lawn.

The arrival ceremony was held to honor Yoon's state visit to the United States on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the bilateral alliance and attended by senior government officials from both sides, including US Vice President Kamala Harris. The program included the playing of the two countries' national anthems and an honor guard review. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114